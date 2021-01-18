COVID related deaths in local nursing homes dip

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – At the start of the pandemic, Steuben County nursing homes were hit the hardest, but recently the once hotspots are reporting fewer fatalities.

Over 100 residents in nursing homes have passed away due to COVID in the county. As of 2021, the county has reported one COVID related death.

“We’ve always been vigilant speaking about staff being careful when they are out of the facility, trying not to bring it into the facility, and being extra careful with infection control over here,” said Steuben Center Nursing Home Administrator Brad Hanson.

Nursing homes in the area received their first round of the COVID vaccine this month. Hanson said that 70 percent of the residents at the Steuben Center got their first shots, but only 40 percent of the staff has opted for the life-saving drug.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator