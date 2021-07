A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be offering free Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines at the Chemung County Fair.

The clinics will be inside the commercial building, near gate 2. Appointments aren’t necessary, but masks are required.

The clinics will be open at the following times: