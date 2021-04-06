Crystal City will be getting a little bit brighter

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The City of Corning street lights will be replaced with LEDs providing a more eco-friendly and affordable light source for the City.

In Monday’s Corning Council meeting, an almost unanimous vote authorized the City Manager Mark Ryckman to execute an agreement with New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) to convert street lights to operate with LEDs.

“The NYSEG and City partnership to install LED lighting throughout the City will bring a fully illuminated city for the first time in a long time,” Corning Mayor Bill Boland said.

Both the City and NYSEG claim that the new lights will save the community money and they will be better for the environment.

“NYSEG is offering LED street lighting conversions to all municipal street lighting customers for energy efficiency/savings and to offer a green alternative,” said Sarah Warren, NYSEG Corporate Communications Manager for Western New York. “These conversion projects happening across the state will increase reliability, improve efficiency, and provide potential cost savings for municipalities.”

The original plan was to install 4,000K LEDs, but after discussion between the Corning Council People, the resolution was amended to use 3,000K LEDs.

“3000K is a similar color appearance to existing high-pressure sodium street lights, a warm white. 4000K is a whiter color than 3000K a cool white,” Warren explained.

Boland said that the current setup has been a hassle and that this transition to the new fixtures can save the city thousands of dollars.

“For many years we at the City have struggled with many lights owned by NYSEG being out. We’ve taken many avenues to receive maintenance on those lights that were out but for the most part have been unable to get the results we were looking for,” Boland said. The LED project will give us a fresh start and in the process save us about $100,000 per year. “

NYSEG claims that LED lights will use less energy, making the area less dependent on fossil fuels.

“LED lights use approximately 50% less energy to produce the same amount of light. Using less energy provides less reliance on fossil fuels,” Warren said.

Boland is estimating that all of the LED fixtures will be up and running by next winter.

“While there is a lot to this project with some unknowns we’re pointing to the project being completed by Christmas, though that is a best guess at this point,” Mayor Bill Boland.

According the NYSEG, this is an initiative that spans across the state.

“Overall, NYSEG has converted a total of approximately 35,000 cobra head street lights to efficient LED lights in more than 185 municipalities in its service area across New York state as part of the conversion program, Warren said. “The company aims to complete 20,000 conversions in 2021.”