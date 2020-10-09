Crystal Lanes host 10th annual Bowl for the Cure

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The 10th annual bowl for the cure event is rolling up at crystal lanes this month.

This year the event is broken down into two days, this first night will be on Halloween, and the second day is scheduled for the following Sunday.



For the past nine years, they’ve raised over $60,000 for the Susan G. Komen foundation, according to Crystal Lanes Manager Bobby Downing. Downing says that it is even more important this year to support the fight against cancer.

“It’s important because with everybody talking about COVID all of the time a lot of other diseases are being forgotten,” said Downing. “I have lost a few friends of mine to breast cancer and, I have a friend of mine right now who is going through chemo, her fourth one just happened the other day for breast cancer, so we are on board and just want to support our friends who are suffering in that way.”

There are still spots left for people to sign up to bowl. There will also be raffle tickets, prizes and other ways to support the cause.

For more information call Crystal Lanes at (607)962- 5391 and ask for Bobby.