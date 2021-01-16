Crystal Lanes hosting fundraiser for Turtle Leaf Cafe

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Crystal Lanes is hosting a fundraiser for Turtle Leaf Cafe all throughout Saturday.

The Manager of Crystal Lanes, Bobby Downing, decided to help out his friend, the owner of Turtle Leaf Cafe, Adam Bunce.

The restaurant was put into the orange zone months ago so proceeds from the competition, as well as raffles, will be going towards the cafe.

There were three competitions today with about 45 teams competing.

“Today we’re doing a fundraising event to support a friend of ours,” said Downing. “Adam’s been out in the front for the county you know helping other businesses to stay open. I mean the guys just a pillar of the community. We just want to make sure he can stay open just like the people he’s helped out.”













Adam Bunce

Bunce said he’s greatful for this gesture from his friend and he is excited to operate his restaurant in the yellow zone.

