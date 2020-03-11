Cyber Safety for families at Ernie Davis Academy

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Parents and children are going home with online safety knowledge tonight. The Elmira School District hosted, “Cyber Safety” at Ernie Davis Academy to talk about raising children in a digital age.

There were 5 sessions in total at this event:

What’s your student’s digital footprint?

Fun and educational school apps at home

Digital health and wellness

Students and parent panels

Where in the world are my kids online?

The event coordinator and supervisor of school innovation, Alicia Bubb, says the reason why she hosted the event hits home.

“I have 2 boys that are 6 and 8, and just got their first gaming system for Christmas, and I’m already struggling with some of those rules at home and those screen times and age appropriate games and things like that,” said Bubb.

Although the turnout was lower than expected on this rainy day, they hope to have more families joining in on the free event in the future.

This is the second year they’ve done the Cyber Safety event, next year will be the third. At the end of the event, there were prizes and during, refreshments were provided.