Daryl Tombs funeral procession

BATH, N.Y. (WETM)- Today friends and family say their goodbyes to a local first responder who passed away after a battle with covid-19.

The funeral of Daryl Tombs, was followed by an EMS procession to the Seaman Cemetery in Savona.

Bath Fire Chief Chad Mullens shares with 18 news what it means to put this together for tombs and his family.

“It means a whole lot to everyone in the community, not just the law enforcement, the EMS and the Fire. That family has done multiple things for multiple in the area. They volunteer their lives for the community that we all serve and he deserved more than that but that’s what we could provide in the situation that we have been dealing with COVID right now,” says Mullens.

Tombs served in several roles throughout his life, including as a Critic Care Paramedic with Corning Ambulance Service and then AMR for 30 years. He was also a member of the Savona and Campbell Fire Departments, the Bath Ambulance Corp. and Fingerlakes Ambulance Service.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Carole Tombs, children Adam (Michelle) Travis, Justin (Megan) Tombs, Cameron (Jennifer) Tombs, Brittany Williams (Curtis Wininger), Mackenzie Travis, and Kaitlyn Tombs, his grandchildren Avery Hoffman, Johnathan Castle, Abigail Tombs, Dylan Travis, Anastazja Caroline Burlew, Remington Tombs, Wade Travis and Lincoln Tombs, 2 brothers Dale (Tonya) Tombs and Robert Tombs, nephew Kevin (Tabatha) Tombs and his in-laws Gordon and Alberta McCann.