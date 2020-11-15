“Deck the Walls” Holiday Exhibit

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- West End Gallery is opening its new “Deck the Walls” holiday exhibit in the Main Gallery.

The exhibit features a collection of work by more than 40 artists in a variety of mediums, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, glass, metal, wood, and clay. There will be an Opening Day event from Noon – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20th by appointment only.

Both exhibits, “Deck the Walls” and “Showcasing Brian Keeler”, may be viewed online beginning November 20th here.

They ask that you call 607-936-2011 to reserve a time. West End Gallery is located at 12 West Market Street, Corning, NY 14830

