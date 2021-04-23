Development underway for former Star-Gazette building

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Development plans are underway for the former Star-Gazette building in Elmira.

Fresco 201, Inc. purchased the building back in January. Reis Studios plans on making it a studio for artists.

An associate with the owners says they are excited to bridge the community with artists in this new project.

“I see Elmira as a destination,” Juvenal Reis said. “Through the arts and this building, I see this as a platform for artists—local, national and international artists that can come here and create something that wouldn’t exist otherwise.”

Reis said the next step in development is environmental inspection. Once approved, they will work with an architect to transform the building to foster creativity.