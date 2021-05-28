Discover Hornell; a new app to keep you connected with your community

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – Hornell is rolling out a new app called “Discover Hornell.” The app features over 200 businesses, including restaurants, shops, and services.

The app will also notify you when there is a sale or an event in the city and has a tab for job postings in the area.

“Small and large business out there will benefit, and if you look at technology and the way the technology has evolved over the years, people are more reliant on their cell phones and their smart devices,” Mayor John Buckley said. “And even in the way people will conduct business, and an e-commerce has evolved, and I think this is a tool that will be used by many people moving forward, it will be a benefit to everyone involved, which is every business in the business improvement district.”

The app is free and easy to use.