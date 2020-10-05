Dog sought by Chemung County Health Department

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department is seeking the publics’ assistance in locating a dog that was involved in a biting incident that occurred inside Petco on County Route 64, Big Flats.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m. The dog is described as a brown, black coonhound with gray feet that are black-spotted and was inside the store with a white male with white hair wearing a baseball cap. The dog was on a leash.

If you own this dog or have any information on how to contact the owner, please call the Chemung County Health Department at 737-2019 (737-2044 after hours) as soon as possible. If it can be verified that the dog is healthy, rabies shots for the bite victim can be avoided.