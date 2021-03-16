Donations still needed for Guthrie Corning Cancer Center

SAYRE, P.A. (WETM) – Due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, the Guthrie Corning Valentine’s Ball was cancelled, but the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center still needs your help to fulfill its important, life-saving mission.

Guthrie Corning Cancer Center providers, nurses and staff all work together not only to deliver treatment but also to get to know each patient, their families and support systems, to fully offer patient-centered care that treats not only the cancer, but the entire person.

The Guthrie Corning Cancer Center needs your continued support in 2021. Rather than a one-night gathering, they are planning a year of awareness, fund-raising, and love…a Year of Love.

Dr. Rahul Gosain, Hematology & Oncology, Guthrie Corning Cancer Center said, “We all know someone in our lives who has been impacted by cancer. A donation to the Year of Love campaign is your chance to support friends, family members, and neighbors facing a cancer diagnosis.”

Visit the following link to see a full list of sponsorship and donation opportunities to support a Year of Love