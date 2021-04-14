Don’t know what to do with old medications? The Steuben County Sheriff will take them off your hands

BATH, NY (WETM) – In the fight to end the opioid crisis, the Steuben County Sheriff’s department and Steuben Prevention Coalition Opioid Committee are joining together in a program called Drug Prescription Take Back.

This event will allow people to dispose of expired medicine safely. Old medication can still be abused, and Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard is warning people against leaving medications in the cabinet.

“Every year, burglaries occur in homes specifically targeted due to the prescription opioids present in them,” Allard said. “Disposing of unused prescription medications properly not only helps our environment but also increases public safety.”

All unwanted and expired prescription medications can be dropped off. The event follows

“National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day” on April 16.



“Studies indicate a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends,

including from home medicine cabinets,” said Steuben Opioid Committee Program

Coordinator Connie Terry. “Clearing out unused medicine is essential in preventing

addiction.”

Allard warns not to flush your meds down the toilet because of how harmful that can be to the environment. Drug Prescription Take Back is on Saturday, April 24, from 10 am – 2 pm at the county Public Safety Building, 7007 Rumsey St. Ext.