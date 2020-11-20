Don’t veer to avoid a deer, how to stay safe on the road

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Every year there are roughly 60,000-70-000 deer-vehicle car accidents in the State of New York according to the NY Department of Transportation.

This is the peak season for these accidents, which starts in October and will continue for at least another month, according to officials. Bath Police Chief, Chad Mullen says warns drivers not to veer to avoid a deer.

“It’s not good to serve because then you are going to get into a more of a major accident,” said Mullen. “You swerve and something worse could happen. That’s where a lot of the accidents happen where people get hurt badly because they are trying to swerve and then they hit something else, if you hit a deer you are going to hit a deer you know what I mean? It’s better to break.”

The New York State Department of Transportation has a list of ways that people can try to stay safe while on the road: