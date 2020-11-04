Downtown W. Water Street Paving

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The City of Elmira is announcing the installation of a pavement overlay on W. Water Street between College Avenue and the Clemens Center Parkway. The intent of the overlay is to provide a smoother driving surface during the winter shutdown of the W. Water Street Reconstruction Project.

To reduce impacts on businesses and weekday roadway users, work will be performed beginning about 7 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8th. During paving, sections of W. Water Street will be closed. Barricades and signage will be in place to notify motorists of the closed sections. Main Street will remain open the entire time.

Residents and business owners should not park on W. Water Street after 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The city says they “apologize for any inconvenience, and will re-open the road as soon as possible, but should be no later than Sunday afternoon. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”