Dr. Coleman’s 24th Political Pundit Night is this Thursday

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – This Thursday night will be the next Dr. Coleman’s Political Pundit Night. The event will be on MyTwinTiers.com from 7 PM to 9 PM and will include two back-to-back panels of political analysts and commentators from around the Twin Tiers. These experts will grade President Joe Biden and evaluate his performance. Including the topics of Afghanistan, COVID pandemic, the economy, the border crisis, crime, and violence sweeping across the country.

Political Pundit Night is the only public affairs event in the Twin Tiers that consistently highlights the views of local and regional voices on the issues of the day. The series has attracted thousands in the Twin Tiers and beyond.

Participants for the 24th Political Pundit Night include:

Dan Mandell – Elmira Mayor

William Schrom – Chemung County Sheriff

Tom Santulli – former Chemung County Executive

Rodney Strange – Chemung County Legislator and Majority Leader

Frank Acomb – Conservative Analyst

Nick Weinstein – GOP strategist

Ken Miller – former Chemung County Legislator, and local business leader

RC Ike – real estate professional

Deborah Lynch – policital activist, and member of the NYS Democratic Committee

Reverend Nathaniel Wright – Pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Ithaca

Ruth Young – progressive, and environmental activist

Dr. Denis Kingsley – Cornell University Ph.D, veteran political analyst and commentator

Jerome Emanuel – Community leader and entrepreneur

Pastor Lorri Thornton of the Friendship Baptist Church in Corning will give the invocation and benediction.

You will be able to watch the 24th Political Pundit Night on MyTwinTiers.com on August 26th at 7 PM.