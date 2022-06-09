ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Dr. Coleman’s 28th Political pundit Night will take place tonight, Thursday, June 9.

The event will be live-streamed exclusively on www.mytwintiers.com from 7:00 p.m. until 9 p.m. And in this post. If you are in the post before the start time, you may have to refresh your browser at the start time.

The subject of the event is Violence in America and the Twin Tiers. Topics that will be discussed include the mass murders in Buffalo, Uvalde, and Tulsa, as well as gun violence, school violence, domestic violence, violence on the streets, sex trafficking, and violence by and against the police.

Dr. Stephen Coleman–the founder and creator of Political Pundit Night–will moderate the event. Dr. Coleman holds a Ph.D. in political science and a master’s degree in journalism–both from Boston University.

Pundits for the panel include:

Georgia Verdier — Elmira-Corning NAACP President,

— Elmira-Corning NAACP President, Dan Mandell — Elmira Mayor,

— Elmira Mayor, Tom Santulli — Political Commentator and Former Chemung County Executive,

— Political Commentator and Former Chemung County Executive, Pastor Kale Mann — Faith Temple Community Church, Elmira,

— Faith Temple Community Church, Elmira, Pastor Susan BetzJitomir —Attorney, and Political Analyst,

—Attorney, and Political Analyst, Astra Titus — Attorney and Social Worker,

— Attorney and Social Worker, Dr. Richard Dozier — Author, Commentator, and former Corning Community College Vice President,

— Author, Commentator, and former Corning Community College Vice President, Deborah Lynch — Member, New York State Democratic Committee,

— Member, New York State Democratic Committee, William Schrom — Chemung County Sheriff,

— Chemung County Sheriff, Willie Owens — Community Activist, and Jefferson Award Winner,

— Community Activist, and Jefferson Award Winner, Ken Miller — Former Chemung County Legislator, local business owner,

— Former Chemung County Legislator, local business owner, Dr. Denis Kingsley — Veteran Political Analyst and Commentator,

— Veteran Political Analyst and Commentator, Jerome Emanuel — Community Activist.

Reverend Lorri Thornton from Friendship Baptist Church in Corning N.Y. will give the invocation for the event.

The event will lead into the Unity in the Community Rally scheduled on August 9th. The topic of the Rally is “So No to Violence”. At the event, members of the community will gather to rally against the violent acts of terror that have recently taken place throughout the country. The event will be held at Wisner Park in Downtown Elmira from 7 to 8 p.m.

The rally is sponsored by Dr. Stephen Coleman and the Elmira-Corning NAACP. For more information on the event, you can call (607) 259-6051, or (607) 962-8398.