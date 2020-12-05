Drive through Santa Wave in the Town of Southport

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The town of Southport is getting into the holiday spirit with a drive-through Santa Wave that took place from 12 to 2 p.m.

200 people pre-registered for this event taking place at Chapel Park according to the Parks & Recreation Director, David Ellis. Cars drove through the park to wave at Santa Claus and receive goodie-bags in their trunks.

“If we can try to look back on the traditions that we’ve had growing up and carry those over and realize the importance of them,” said Ellis. “It’s important yeah for sure. Extra thankful for everybody who helps us to Southport Business Association, family reading partnership, Southport Kiwanis Club. “

There was a limit of one car per household. Registration was open to southport residents before opening to the public to fill the 200 slots. Several local agencies and businesses were involved like the sherrif and fire departments.

