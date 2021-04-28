Dunkin’ and Make-A-Wish Wester New York partner for fundraising campaign

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM)- Dunkin’ and Make-A-Wish Western New York will announce the return of the annual Make-A-Wish Star Donut charitable initiative. The charitable campaign is kicking off one day before World Wish Day which is celebrated on April 29, the day the organization was founded.

From April 28 through May 9, guests who contribute $1 to Make-A-Wish at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the Southern Tier will receive a Make-A-Wish Star Donut while supplies last. All donations will benefit local Make-A-Wish chapters.

18 New spoke with 10-year-old Teagan from the Southern Tier who got her wish granted to go to Disney! She says getting her wish and going to Disney gave her something to think about while undergoing treatments.

Make-A-Wish has granted more than 3,500 wishes in the Western New York area, and they say no child’s wish is too big or too small in their eyes.