Dunkin’ Donuts soft opening in Elmira on Dec. 8

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – While businesses across the nation are shutting down amid the pandemic, four years after the building’s purchase, Dunkin’ Donuts will be open for drive-through and in-person purchases on Tuesday for its soft opening.

For tomorrow’s soft opening, there can only be 10 customers in the lobby at one time. The new location is at 2001 College Ave. in Elmira, N.Y.

One of the Owners, Manish Patel, said they faced issues with getting equipment materials due to the pandemic. Those delays pushed back their opening until tomorrow.

“Because of the pandemic, short on materials, delays on materials,” said Patel. “Also we had issues with if someone ever got COVID positive. We would shut down and they couldn’t work until they were at least tested negative again, so we had a lot of that issues. “

He says construction was even shut down at one point due to the pandemic.

“Now, there’s no restrictions so we were able to open up here,” said Patel. “We started construction last year, but because of the pandemic we had to literally shut down for almost three months. So there was no activity this year, working here for three months.”

This Dunkin’ Donuts will be locally owned and locally employed, according to Patel.

He tells 18 News that the official Grand Opening for this Dunkin’ Donuts will be next year.

