Early morning barn fire in Cohocton leaves no animal survivors

COHOCTON, N.Y. (WETM)- Before 6:45 a.m. there were reports of a fire in Cohocton. Our 18 News reporter on the scene says the fire was in a barn behind a house that had been converted into an apartment.

Fire officials say everyone made it out of the structure, but one person was transported to the hospital by Cohocton ambulance. Unfortunately, none of the animals in the barn survived.

Avoca Fire, Wayland Fire, Cohocton Fire and EMS, Perkinsville Fire, Wallace Fire, Kanona Fire, Atlanta Hose Company, Steuben County Sheriff, and NYSEG we all on the scene for assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

