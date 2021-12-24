Early morning structure fire on Lake Street in Elmira

(WETM)- Before five this morning scanner reports reported a structure. 18 News on the scene of the 900 block of Lake Street in Elmira which has been blocked off while fire crews work on a large structure fire.

There has been no word yet on if there are any injuries or the cause of the fire. We know those houses on that block tend to be apartments so we are hoping everyone is safe, and this fire isn’t ruining Christmas for several families.

This is a developing story, stick with 18 News on-air and online for more updates!

