Early voting brings in fewer people than last year but more absentee

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Absentee votes are still on the rise on day two of early voting for the presidential primary at the Chemung County Board of Elections.

Yesterday, absentee votes hit double the typical number of around 1,000 ballots.

The number increased from 2,000 to 2,400 since yesterday at the Chemung County Board of Elections.

The number of voters coming out to the polls has decreased since last year’s count according to one of the co-commissioners, Sperry Navone.

“Last year the very first day we had 60 and then on the second day, which would be Sunday, we had 56,” said Navone. “So we’re down but the absentee ballots that are out there are certainly going to make up for anyone who isn’t coming in and voting. But we encourage people to take advantage of the early voting.”

Early voting for the presidential primaries will continue for the next eight days at the Board of Elections. During those days, poll workers will make sure to wipe down anything touched by voters.

Here’s the schedule for early voting: