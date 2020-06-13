Early voting for presidential primary begins with low turnout

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – You can start exercising your right to vote starting today with early voting for the presidential primary, but the co-commissioner of the Chemung County Board of Elections says he’s seeing a lower turnout this year.

Absentee votes have doubled their typical numbers at over 2,000 absentee ballots returned to the Board of Elections this year.

One of the co-commissioners, Sperry Navone, says this may be one of the reasons, alongside COVID-19, less people are physically going out to the polls today.

“Less than we did last year but under the circumstances, it’s very understandable,” said Navone. “We’ve had maybe 10 or 11 voters so far. It is the, in my opinion, the absolute most important right that we have as United States citizens – your right to vote.”

Navone says voting is the most important way to have an impact on what goes on in your community.

Poll workers will be disinfecting areas touched by anyone going out to vote and providing masks to anybody that shows up without one.

Early voting for the presidential primary will continue for the next nine days.

