Early voting for primaries and new COVID-19 guidelines

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Board of Elections is hosting early voting for the presidential primaries Saturday June 13 with a few changes due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The Board of Elections is asking people to wear their masks and to social distance by staying six feet apart from one another when at their polling location.

This is the only polling location in Chemung County for early voting according to the commissioner, Cindy Emmer.

“We have one early voting site in Chemung County and it’s right here with the Board of Elections, and there are a variety of times,” said Emmer.

Here’s the early voting schedule:

From the Chemung County Board of Elections

For those going out to the polls, be ready for a few changes.

“If there’s a line that’s forming,” said Emmer. “If we can’t keep voters six feet apart, then there’ll be a line out the door again with distance tape so that people do keep their social distance.”

The room which voting will take place has already been sanitized for tomorrow. They also have plans on disinfecting throughout Saturday.

“Instruments will be wiped down tables will be wiped down periodically,” said Emmer. “We’ve been in consultation with the Chemung County Health Department. In fact, the health department is going to provide a brief training to some of our inspectors.”

If you don’t have a mask, no worries.

“If they show up at the polls and they don’t have a mask, we can give them a mask,” explained Emmer.

For further information, here’s a link to the Chemung County Board of Elections website.