EastSide Farmers’ Market Hosts Farm Fest Tuesday, September 14th

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The EastSide Farmers’ Market is hosting Farm Fest together with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County 4-H and Ag Promotions.

There will be live animals and opportunities for people to interact with the animals and farmers. CCE Chemung County 4-H will be bringing a goat and a rabbit for people to meet. They will also have craft activities. Ag Promotions Committee will be bringing a calf for people to meet.

Additional activities provided by Cornell Cooperative Extension Agriculture Resource Educator.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County (CCE Chemung) administers the Market and will be processing EBT/SNAP purchases and providing education and resources.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners will be having a bulb sale. Catalogs can be picked up at the Market.

Local musicians Mark and Ron of The Diagnosis will be providing live music at the event.

Other local community organizations will also be attending the event.

This event is free to the public. Local Farmers will be selling their seasonal produce, microgreens, maple syrup, jams, jellies, homemade goods, and more. The Market proudly accepts EBT/SNAP through the generous support of market sustainer F.M. Howell Packaging, Fresh Connect Checks, and FMNP Senior and WIC Coupons.

For more details, please call Leah Sorensen (607)734-4453 extension 207 or visit Chemung County Cornell Cooperative Extension’s website.