ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The EastSide Farmers’ Market is accepting vendors for the 2022 Market Season.

The EastSide Farmers’ Market is located at 301 Maple Ave., at Brand Park in Elmira, NY. The Market is open on Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. beginning Tuesday, June 21st and continuing through Tuesday, September 27th.

They are seeking vendors selling the following types of products:

Fresh, locally grown fruit and vegetables

Fresh, locally grown culinary herbs and cut flowers

Locally raised eggs

Local dairy products

Local meat/meat products

Locally grown flowers/plants

Local honey

Local maple syrup/maple syrup products

Locally grown microgreens

Local cider/wine/juice

Handmade crafts/art

Food trucks/prepared food and/or drink vendors

They also have opportunities for community groups to attend and provide information to community members at the Market. The vendor fee is $30/week for food and craft vendors, $50/week for food trucks, and there is no fee for non-profit organizations. If you are interested in being a vendor at the EastSide Farmers’ Market please contact Leah Sorensen at (607)734-4453 ext. 207 or visit CCE Chemung’s website at chemung.cce.cornell.edu.