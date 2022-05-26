ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The EastSide Farmers’ Market is accepting vendors for the 2022 Market Season.
The EastSide Farmers’ Market is located at 301 Maple Ave., at Brand Park in Elmira, NY. The Market is open on Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. beginning Tuesday, June 21st and continuing through Tuesday, September 27th.
They are seeking vendors selling the following types of products:
- Fresh, locally grown fruit and vegetables
- Fresh, locally grown culinary herbs and cut flowers
- Locally raised eggs
- Local dairy products
- Local meat/meat products
- Locally grown flowers/plants
- Local honey
- Local maple syrup/maple syrup products
- Locally grown microgreens
- Local cider/wine/juice
- Handmade crafts/art
- Food trucks/prepared food and/or drink vendors
They also have opportunities for community groups to attend and provide information to community members at the Market. The vendor fee is $30/week for food and craft vendors, $50/week for food trucks, and there is no fee for non-profit organizations. If you are interested in being a vendor at the EastSide Farmers’ Market please contact Leah Sorensen at (607)734-4453 ext. 207 or visit CCE Chemung’s website at chemung.cce.cornell.edu.