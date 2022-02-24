Eating disorders on the rise amid pandemic and National Eating Disorder Awareness Week

(WETM)- 22 year old Maddy Miller says she was diagnosed with an eating disorder when she was 14. She says, “I honestly I could not tell you one certain reason why I developed an eating disorder.”



Eating disorders are debilitating conditions that negatively impact a person’s life across many domains. They represent the third most common chronic illnesses. This week is national eating disorder awareness week, which is especially important to recognize because there has been an uptick in eating disorders among young people during the pandemic.

Carolyn Hodges Chaffee a dietitian and director of the nutrition clinic in Sol Stone Center in Elmira says, she has seen this rise. “We’ve seen a significant increase in the adolescent and young people, patient or population. And I would say that in the first 12 months, we probably hospitalized two times as many patients as we normally do.”



But what’s causing the rise? Chaffee explains, “when you look at causes behind it, one of the first things that patients will say when they come in for treatment is they oftentimes they were individuals that played sports and were pretty physically active. And all of a sudden the sports were gone. Also, there was a lot more time that was spent on social media and the messaging around negative week or negative body image and weight was very problematic.”

Miller says if she hadn’t already been recovering from her disorder before the pandemic, she would have struggled even more. “If I was developed an eating disorder during this pandemic, I feel as though I would have been very isolated and alone. And it would have made everything worse.”



When we talk about young people, who are we talking about exactly? Local registered dietitian and founder of Nexus Nutrition, Alexander LeRitz-Salisbury explains. “We’re really talking about, you know, middle school high school where our sole identity is based upon how other people view us and is this group that really tends to be the most primed for the development of these types of you know, disordered eating patterns because of number one, you know, a lack of understanding about the dangerous frankly, of what they’re doing.”



He goes on to share some shocking statistics. “During that pandemic in 2021, the cost of the National Eating Disorder hotline increased an estimated 70 to 80%. So we know it’s no surprise that when we are feeling isolated when we’re anxious when we’re depressed and scared, these types of conditions are ripe for the development or even exacerbation of eating disorder. And recent research coming from Harvard actually established that the average American gained around an average of 1.5 pounds per month during the pandemic. So, even those that may not have previously had any no issues with the way they perceived themselves, their body image may be dealing with the new onset of you know, maybe they’re at a weight that they’ve never been before. So it really was, you know, unfortunately, a period in which many more of these like disordered eating patterns manifested.”



20 year old Marissa Plymale says the rise in eating disorder she’s seen has come from one specific app. “Recently, I’ve noticed a huge spike in people developing eating disorders myself due to social media, but specifically tick tock. I have noticed I see young females mostly commenting on videos of people they see with a desirable body type, and they’ll say I guess I’m not going to eat today, and everyone just brushes it off. They just disguise is as as Pro recovery content where they will show things like this is the picture of how I looked when I was sick versus how I look now that I’m recovered and it’s disguised as you can do it, you can recover. This is great, but people who have those thoughts even myself, you can reverse those images.”



When spreading awareness about eating disorders, this is what Marissa wants the message for people to be.



“I really am hoping that people will understand that is not a desirable personality trait. It’s not something cool to be doing. It’s not a trend. It’s not something that you want to have. You may see a lot of people posting that they now have your desired body type because they went through this or you see the positive effects of it. But nobody’s telling you the tooth decay that can come from having bulimia. Nobody’s telling you about how your bones break down when you’re starving. Yourself”



Her advice to those who are having detrimental thoughts on their body and eating…”once you’re exposed, it’s hard to get these thoughts out of your head. So if you are having these thoughts, and if you want help, please, first surround yourself with people who you feel take this seriously reach out for professional help as well. If you’re young and you’re not able to reach out to therapy or financially for whatever reason, if your home life is not able to help you in that way. The one thing that has helped me to hang on just a little bit is treat yourself like you are taking care of your younger self or a small child. If you look at yourself and notice yourself saying oh you are too fat, you are ugly. You weigh too much think would I say that to myself when I was six years old. Would I say that to my little cousin who’s three.”



