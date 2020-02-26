Economic Opportunity Program’s 55th annual celebration

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The economic opportunity program in Elmira celebrated their 55th annual Meeting and Celebration.

Community members came out to the Arnot Event Center in Big Flats for a night of celebration and to learn more about the programs in the E.O.P.

Organizer and Vice President of community and doner relations of E.O.P., Anita Lewis, shared why the company and this event are so important for our Twin Tiers community.

“Some of them are part of the program, some of them are voluneers, we have lots of volunteers,” said Lewis. “We have all of our programs so they can talk to the community about what we do and the services we so people know and they can spread the word about what we do.”

They had decadent desserts, food and live music at the event.

They featured numerous programs including:

Birth to Five School Readiness

Catholic Charities

Arnot Health

Ernie Davis Community Center

Family Support Services

And many more

This year they used the hash-tag “Focus to Finish”, and that was also the topic of discussion at tonight’s event.