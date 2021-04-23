Efforts to designate the Finger Lakes into a National Heritage Area, and how you can help

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance, FLTA, is working hard to secure a National Heritage Area Designation for the Finger Lakes.

If the Finger Lakes is designated by Congress to become a National Heritage Area, local entities would work together to interpret the area’s history and traditions according to the national parks service.

Steuben County Legislature expected to endorse study to designate Finger Lakes region as a federal National Heritage Area

“It’s a significant opportunity for all businesses throughout the 14 counties, and it’s just so important that people give us a shout out,” said Coleen Fabrizi, FLTA Past Chair.

National Heritage Areas are places where historic, cultural, and natural resources combine to form cohesive, nationally important landscapes. Unlike national parks, National Heritage Areas are large lived-in landscapes. Consequently, National Heritage Areas entities collaborate with communities to determine how to make heritage relevant to local interests and needs. National Park Service

The FLTA is asking for help from the public with their efforts. They list two activities that community members can participate in on their website that could help to designate the Finger Lakes.