Elcor reporting active COVID-19 cases for about half their residents

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is reporting 132 active COVID-19 cases with 265 total residents at the facility, making it nearly half the residents.

On Friday, 20 employees tested positive for COVID-19 according to Ed Linsler, the administrator at Elcor Nursing Center.

Linsler says the new cases are following the surge of cases in the community. He says the first seven to 8 months, they didn’t have any cases.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, the facility is isolating all the residents in separate buildings that have tested positive and dedicating specific staff for COVID-19 positive residents and those that are negative for COVID-19. Linsler says there’s no cross-duties between the two.

“Well we’re cohorting all the positives, we’ve got people in separate buildings,” said Linsler. “We got staff, taking care of positive people, and other staff taking care of the negative people so there’s no cross duties between the two, we’re doing all the scientifically proven things to slow this down.”

18 News will continue to update COVID-19 cases in our area.