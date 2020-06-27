Eldridge Park honoring 2020 seniors with Signs Around the Lake

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Eldridge Park is also honoring graduates starting tomorrow with “Signs Around the Lake”.

Starting today graduates are encouraged to set their graduation signs around the lake. The community is invited to visit the park to honor the graduates on Sunday.

2020 graduates can take pictures at a new photo station to commemorate graduation and play mini-golf for free.

“We noticed that all these people had signs in their yards and it was nice if you happen to drive down that particular street or place, said Bob Kramarik, Eldridge Park Board President. “I saw all these people making extra efforts to honor the graduates so we decided it would be nice to put something around the entire lake.”

He said he thought it would be nice to have all the signs in one location for people to see. Due to COVID-19, only the mini-golf and creamery will be open for the public at Eldridge Park.