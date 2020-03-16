Elmira City School District Medication Pick-Up information

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – With the impending extended closure of schools, the Elmira City School District has announced that if your child takes medication at school, and you need the supply at home during the extended closure, you will need to pick up the medication from the school nurse today, Monday, March 16, 2020. You will need to present identification at the time of pick-up. Today is the ideal day for pick-up, as the buildings will be staff.

If you are not able to pick-up the medication today, medication pick-up will be accommodated by appointment only. If you have any questions, please contact the nurse at your student’s home school.

