Elmira College and Career Development Council offer two virtual career events

(WETM)- Elmira College is partnering with the Career Development Council to offer the following two virtual career events:
- Becoming a Nurse – Wednesday, May 12. Students will learn about the admissions and educational requirements to get into a BSN program (bachelor of science in nursing) and certification to become a registered nurse (RN). Students will meet professionals in the field, virtually tour the Elmira College Nursing School labs, meet a professor, ask questions of current Nursing School students, and learn about advanced degrees in nursing such as becoming a nurse practitioner. Open to grades 9 – 12.
- Journey to Physician – Wednesday, May 19. Students will learn about the admissions and educational requirements to get into medical school. Discussions will cover MCATS, undergraduate programs with automatic admission to a medical school, and other undergraduate college considerations. Students will meet professionals in the field, virtually tour the LECOM Laboratory in Elmira, meet an Elmira College Pre-Health Major advisor and professor, ask questions of current LECOM students, and learn more about osteopathic medicine. Open to grades 9 -12