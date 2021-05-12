Elmira College and Career Development Council offer two virtual career events

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC NEWS) - A group of more than 100 influential Republicans plans to release a call for reforms within the GOP alongside a threat to form a new party if change isn't forthcoming, according to a person familiar with the effort.

The statement, set to be released Thursday, involves a “Call for American Renewal,” a credo that declares to "either reimagine a party dedicated to our founding ideals or else hasten the creation of such an alternative." The push also will include a set of 13 yet-to-be-revealed principles that the signatories want to see the GOP embrace.