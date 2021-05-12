Elmira College and Career Development Council offer two virtual career events

(WETM)- Elmira College is partnering with the Career Development Council to offer the following two virtual career events: 

  1. Becoming a Nurse – Wednesday, May 12. Students will learn about the admissions and educational requirements to get into a BSN program (bachelor of science in nursing) and certification to become a registered nurse (RN).  Students will meet professionals in the field, virtually tour the Elmira College Nursing School labs, meet a professor, ask questions of current Nursing School students, and learn about advanced degrees in nursing such as becoming a nurse practitioner.  Open to grades 9 – 12.
  2. Journey to Physician – Wednesday, May 19. Students will learn about the admissions and educational requirements to get into medical school.  Discussions will cover MCATS, undergraduate programs with automatic admission to a medical school, and other undergraduate college considerations.  Students will meet professionals in the field, virtually tour the LECOM Laboratory in Elmira, meet an Elmira College Pre-Health Major advisor and professor, ask questions of current LECOM students, and learn more about osteopathic medicine. Open to grades 9 -12

