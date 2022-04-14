ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Elmira College students, staff, faculty, and community members are invited to dance for a cause.

Happening at the end of this month on Saturday, April 30th, is the Elmira College Dance Marathon. It will be taking place from 11:00 Am to 7:00 PM on the the Campus Center Portico at Elmira College. The event raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

This is the seventh year the event has taken place and they are hoping to raise $10,000 this year and all within the community are invited to join. Since the dance marathon was founded, over $60,000 have been raised in total. The theme of the dance marathon is “Candyland” based off of the board game.

The event was held virtually last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, but this year the event is held in person and outside.

Annabelle Schmitte, The Elmira College Dance Marathon Event Director said, ‘We have great support from Arnot Ogden Medical Center, encouraging us and our fundraising for them.”

James Blair, The Elmira College Dance Marathon Finance Executive said “There’s a lot of things not only for our students, but also that the community can do as well.”

If you wish to donate you can visit the website. Those who want to participate for the event can register for free, but if you fundraise $15.00 or more will receive a t-shirt. The Elmira College Dance Marathon raises funds to help treat local children from the area and provide life-saving treatments and healthcare.