Elmira College Extends Enrollment Deposit Deadline

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- In a continued effort to support students and their families, Elmira College is extending its enrollment deposit date for the 2021-2022 academic year from May 1 until June 1, 2021.

“We understand that this year is presenting students and their families a lot of uncertainties,” said Dr. Jackie VanBrunt, dean of admissions at Elmira. “Extending the deadline alleviates some of the pressure that families may be feeling, both personally and financially.”

Students enrolling will see the College’s tuition rate remain the same for 2021-2022, while scholarship levels increase. Currently, 100% of students at EC receive some level of aid based on financial need and merit.

“The College will keep the tuition levels the same for the next academic year, while increasing scholarship levels,” said VanBrunt. “Elmira already offers one of the lowest tuition rates amongst private colleges in the region, and the wide range of scholarship opportunities makes an EC education a viable option for a lot of families.”

The College anticipates a return to in-person classes and a more traditional campus life experience at EC for the next academic year. While the campus community will need to remain vigilant and continue to practice ongoing mitigation efforts such as mask wearing and on-campus COVID-19 testing, the current trajectory of infection and the anticipated rate of vaccination bode well for a return to some normalcy.

“This past year has certainly been an unusual year, but I am excited to welcome new – and returning – students to campus this fall,” added VanBrunt. “Elmira is a tight-knit community, and the return to a more traditional campus life experience with in-person events and traditions, means students can fully immerse themselves in everything EC has to offer.”