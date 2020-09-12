Elmira College hosting personalized tours for prospective students

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One local college is figuring out a new way to give tours to students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elmira College is hosting families on campus for personalized tours. At this time, they’re unable to give tours inside buildings.

Registration and COVIDd-19 screening is required before any tour according to the Dean of Admissions at Elmira College, Dr. Jackie VanBrunt. Plus, instead of going inside the admissions building, families are asked to call in when arriving for a tour.

“Well being on our campus, it’s such a beautiful campus, so for students thinking about attending a college, it’s important for them to step foot on campus and make sure it’s the right fit,” said VanBrunt.

However, during the tour, admissions counselors can scan QR codes and show the inside of the building virtually.