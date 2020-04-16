Elmira College hosting virtual campus tours

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – April means college enrollments for many teens, but Elmira College in the Twin Tiers is pushing back their deadline and doing virtual campus tours.

The college is providing online resources for prospective students to look into from touring housing to everyday lectures.

Jackie VanBrunt, the Dean of Admissions said they are trying to make the tours more catered to upcoming students’ majors. For example, they took an in-depth look at the resources EC provides nursing majors.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve pushed back deadlines for enrollment. VanBrunt says as a mother, she grasps why families may be hesitant to send their children to college.

“We understand, I’m a parent of a college-aged student, and I understand that some parents might be concerned about sending their students far away from home right now in the fall,” said VanBrunt.

She said Elmira College is hosting two weekly videos for students to see what life at EC will be like. However, she encourages all students to make sure a college is the right fit and culture by speaking to current students about their experience rather than based solely off the campus looks.

That’s why the college hosts interviews with both current students and staff for prospective students at home.

Teens and families should be able to find the weekly meetings and interviews through their Youtube page linked here.