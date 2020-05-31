Elmira College hosts Facebook live celebration for 2020 graduates

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In honor of 2020 graduates, Elmira College hosted a Facebook live celebration at 11 a.m. with traditional graduation acts.

The President of Elmira College, Charles Lindsay, said he wanted to stick to traditions of what they usually do during graduation ceremonies.

“We wanted to at least feature some of the traditions: the toast and the traditional raising of the class banner.” Charles Lindsay, President of Elmira College

He said they will be doing something in person later in the summer again for 2020 graduates, but hasn’t announced what they’ll be doing exactly just yet.