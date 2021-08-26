Elmira College move in day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Elmira College welcomed students back to campus today. Move in started earlier this morning. Students and faculty were excited to be back on campus, with students from 19 states and 11 countries.

Included are Japan, China, Sierra Leone, Trinidad and Tobago, Pakistan, and South Africa. And states include: Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Texas, Virginia, Alaska, Washington, California, Michigan, Florida, Arizona, South Carolina.

Earlier this month the college decided to mandate all students and faculty returning to campus to be vaccinated. Elmira College President Dr. Charles Lindsay says this is so students can safely enjoy a college experience while we still live in a covid world. He says, “What that really does is allow us to have the Elmira college experience in its fullness. EC is about the on campus experience, and not only what happens in the classroom, but outside the classroom, and we’re going to be able to pursue that in an exciting and robust way this fall.” One incoming EC freshman, Anastasia Wolkwitz shares what the on-campus mask mandate means to her saying, “it just meant that I feel more safe and more comfortable and I’m just more excited to be around people that I know are safe too.”

Currently, anyone who is not fully vaccinated must wear a mask indoors and outdoors at Elmira College. The college does have some restrictions in place that limits visitors in the residence halls and give guidance about maintaining smaller, more spread out events.