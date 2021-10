ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The 53rd Elmira College Octagon Fair is coming up on Saturday, October 16.

The Fair is open to the public and includes creative games for children, craft booths, handmade items, performances by student groups and local organizations.

This is a a way student life organization to fundraise money for their prospective organizations! Stop by anytime between 11a.m.-4p.m.