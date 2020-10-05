Elmira College seeing decrease in enrollment and dropouts this year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Enrollment is slightly lower this year but not by much at Elmira College.

The freshman class is dropping out less than last year’s class according to the Dean of Admissions, Jackie Vanbrunt.

VanBrunt thinks students are taking more time to solidify their decision on enrolling.

“Last year we had a higher number of first year students enter, however not all of them stayed with us,” said VanBrunt. “This year, we had just a slightly lower number of students. When they took that extra time to make the decision to enroll, I think it was a solid decision.”

She also believes students took extra steps to prepare themselves for attending college this year. Especially since students are unsure what it would be like going to college amid a pandemic. So she sees more students asking more questions about what that’s like.

