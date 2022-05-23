ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Elmira College’s Spring musical is this Friday May 27th. The musical is a production called ‘Vanities.’ Cast members Ana Marotti ’23 and Alleney Klunk ’25 came on to 18 News Today to talk about the upcoming show! There are two shows, Friday-Saturday May 27-28 at 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door at Gibson Theatre or by using this link.