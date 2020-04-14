Elmira Community Kitchen closing, how the Food Banks will handle increase in consumers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Community Kitchen announced today that it would be closing temporarily beginning Tuesday Apr. 14th.

The kitchen doesn’t know when it’ll re-open and directed those in need of food to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier website.

18 News spoke to Matthew Griffin, the Director of Health and Nutrition at the Food Bank, to see how this would affect them.

“You know a big concern is how will it affect the people who depend on the meals through the community kitchen,” said Griffin. “Especially people who may have a lack of transportation may not have the ability to prepare meals at their own home. The Elmira Community Kitchen plays such an important role.”

He said they’ll turn to work with local organizations like the Economic Opportunity Program and says monetary donations help during times like these.

Anita Lewis the Vice President of Community and Donor Relations for the Economic Opportunity Program says they’ll also need food and monetary donations.

The E.O.P. is looking into how to supply food for people during weekends since that was when the Elmira Community Kitchen was providing food. Stick with 18 News for the latest developments.

Griffin says anyone concerned about their ability to access food can visit their find food tab on their website.