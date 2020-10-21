Elmira-Corning branch of the NAACP to host virtual community forum

(WETM)- The Elmira-Corning branch of the NAACP has scheduled a Virtual community forum on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The theme is “Make Good Trouble – From Protest to Policy.”

The forum will be moderated by Mr. Matthew Lattimer, Conciliation Specialis and, U.S. DOJ, together with co-moderator Ms. Astra Titus, J.D., M.S.W., Founder, Principal Collective Evolution Consulting.

The event will feature a panel of young adult activists, Jordon Clemens from Ithaca, Halle Phillips, Watkins Glen, Cuba Leach, Elmira, and Jaedyne Filkins, Corning. The youth speakers will share their perspectives regarding the current movement going on in the Nation. Youth are encouraged to zoom in to support their peers. The public is invited to join utilizing the link, or the meeting code and password:

Meeting ID: 765 259 6275

Passcode: 860424