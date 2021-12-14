Elmira/Corning Regional Airport receives grant

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- Under the bipartisan infrastructure bill New York State airports are receiving more money to expand their flying capabilities. And one of those airports is the Elmira/Corning Regional Airport.

Tom Reed held a press conference at airport today to present the grant. Reed said, “in regards to the aviation piece of this trip this bipartisan infrastructure deal. I’m proud to announce that we will have over $8.5 million here to our local airport in the Elmira Corning airport.” David Sheen, Deputy Chemung County Executive, and Tom Freeman, Director of Aviation were also in attendance. Freeman explained, “we literally have shovel ready projects ready to go with this infrastructure funding, you know, starting 2022 And as soon as the funding becomes available.”

At this time Elmira/Corning Regional only has two airlines, Delta and Allegiant. Freeman says they are hoping with more funding they will be able to market to more airlines to come.

Tompkins county county and Penn Yan are being granted money to their regional airports as well!