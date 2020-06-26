Elmira Graduation Date Changed

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The graduation ceremony for Elmira High School date is being changed due to forecasted weather. Beth Manwaring from the Elmira City School District announced this morning that the school district had been following a bad weather storm all week, hoping that it would dissipate or move, however it currently appears that the worst of it is going to hit our area Saturday morning. Manwaring said, ” A little rain is one thing, but severe lighting is too dangerous for our students and community, plus our students deserve a great graduation.” Due to this forecast, the entire Elmira High School graduation will be moved to Sunday, June 28, 2020. Graduation will still take place at the Chemung County Fairgrounds. All times will remain the same as scheduled for Saturday.