Elmira Heights family asks for help finding missing dog

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — On Feb. 11, an Elmira Heights family discovered their 10-year-old black and white chihuahua went missing. Now, they are asking the local community for help.

According to Shelley Brown, her dog, Max, escaped from their backyard. Max was wearing a Seresto collar at the time he went missing from 16th Street in Elmira Heights.

Brown went to Facebook for help and there have reportedly been two sightings of her furry friend.

The first sighting was allegedly on Vanderhoff Road in Elmira. The second sighting was allegedly on Lynwood Avenue in Elmira Heights. According to Brown, both witnesses told her Max has a possible injury to his leg because he is limping.

On February 17th, Brown spent the night handing out fliers and driving across Elmira trying to find Max.

If you have any information on the dog’s location, Brown is asking you to call her at 607-731-0450.

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link.

