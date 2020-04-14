Elmira Heights Fire Department BBQ chicken fundraiser this weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Heights Fire Company announced its first Chicken BBQ fundraiser that will take place this Saturday, Apr. 25 starting at 11 a.m.

They are doing a drive-through pickup due to the current situation with COVID-19, and they’re encouraging all those interested to pre-order their meals.

The company will continue making chicken until they run out and for pickup it’ll be at the Elmira Heights Fire Department.

Each chicken meal including half a chicken, baked beans, potato salad and a dinner roll will be $10.

All proceeds from this BBQ will be going towards Operation 14903 Giveback. Pre-Orders can be completed by calling the Fire Station at (607) 733-6580.