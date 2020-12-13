Elmira Heights Police Benevolent Association hosting Christmas stocking giveaway

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – This weekend, the Elmira Heights Police Benevolent Association is gathering materials for a Christmas stocking giveaway drive-through at the Elmira Heights Police Department from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. according to the Elmira Heights PBA Facebook page.

There was a sign-up sheet on the Elmira Heights PBA Facebook page for this giveaway.

The Elmira Heights PBA plans on giving away 150 free Christmas stockings to children in the Elmira Heights school district from pre-k through 6th grade, according to the Facebook page and Steve Pickering, president of the Elmira Heights PBA.

“We plan on getting the stockings around this weekend, and we will be giving them away Monday, December 14, we’ll be able to drive through the Elmira Heights Police Department, between 11 am and 6 pm to pick up your stocking, you just follow the signs,” said Pickering.

For questions, Pickering says you can head over to their website or Facebook page.